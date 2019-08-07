East Barkwith schoolboy is hitting all the right notes

A young cello player from East Barkwith is celebrating being selected to represent the region at a music championship.

Euan Braddish, 12, has been chosen to represent the Scunthorpe Musical Festival at the British and International Federation of Festivals regional championships at the world-renowned Leeds College of Music on September 7.

Euan started playing the cello when he was just four years old, and by the age of 10 had gained high distinctions in grades one to five.

He said: “I am excited to be able to represent [the area] in a large regional competition.

“When I play it makes me feel lots of different emotions.”

And Euan has big ambitions to study for a highly-regarded music diploma.

He said: “I would love to win the competition, study for my different diploma and I would love to play music professionally.”

Euan has won many awards, including the Lincolnshire Young Musician Junior winner 2017.

He has played in the North Lincolnshire Youth String Orchestra and recently he successfully auditioned for the Lincolnshire Youth Symphony Orchestra.

British & International Federation of Festivals regional secretary Elizabeth Sharp said: “Euan attends William Farr school and this summer went on tour with the music department to Salzburg.

“As well as playing in symphony orchestras he enjoys playing chamber music, and regularly plays with his five siblings.

“In 2018 he played in the ensemble for Purcell’s ‘Dido and Aeneas’ at Grimsby Minster, and this year he played with them in a production of Fairy Queen.”

And Euan is also a talented composer - since 2017 he has written music for short films which have been screened at the Cinematheque Francaise in Paris.

Euan’s other hobbies include reading, football and sailing.

Euan is now preparing his performance piece, ‘Arioso’ by Bach, in a bid to become the Regional Festivals Instrumental Music Champion 2019.

The best performers from all of the festivals in the region are invited to represent their festival at the British and International Federation of Festivals Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire regional championships.

The four disciplines represented are instrumental, dance, vocal and speech and drama.