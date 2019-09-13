Dunholme village fete will take place this weekend

Preparations are well underway for Dunholme village fete which has secured the backing of a local housebuilder.

Dunholme Fete is set to take place on Saturday, September 14, behind St Chad’s Church towards Dunholme Old School and will be packed with a range of new and traditional activities for the whole family.

The event has been supported by local housebuilder Chestnut Homes, which is building new homes at The Meadows, off Lincoln Road in the village, and has sponsored the printing of this year’s programme.

David Rosier, Church Warden at St Chad’s and one of the event organisers, said: “We have a number of charity stalls at this year’s fete, including the school and the church itself which is currently undergoing major reorganisation.

“Donations like this from Chestnut Homes means that more money can go towards those local charity stalls, groups and clubs that are raising money on the day.

“The event is always aimed at the local community and families as a low cost, inexpensive day out for everyone.”

This year’s event will see a whole programme of music performed in the church, including the local school choir, as well as Lincoln Ukulele band performing throughout the day in Sycamore Lodge garden.

New to the fete is a scarecrow competition which has set families the challenge of building a self-supporting scarecrow out of recycled materials, with prizes for the best three entries.

The day will be filled with entertainment for the whole family, from displays of vintage tractors at the Old School to birds of prey in Sycamore Lodge paddock, plus traditional games such as bowls and skittles and a treasure trail for children.

There will also be a make-your-own boat race as well as a duck race which will raise money for the FiSH project, a charity that supports families to provide meals for their children during the summer holidays.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “This year’s Dunholme Fete sounds like it will be a fantastic day for the whole family.

“We are delighted to be supporting this year’s programme and hope that everyone enjoys the fete and makes the most of all the entertainment and activities that will be on throughout the day.

“As a Lincolnshire housebuilder we are always looking for ways to support the local communities around our developments and traditional family events like this really are an important part to every community.”

