Drop in prices for homes across West Lindsey area

The latest figures on house prices has shown a drop in the West Lindsey area.

The average West Lindsey house price in November was £169,311, Land Registry figures show, which is a four per cent decrease on October.

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.1 per cent; West Lindsey underperformed compared to the 0.4 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

However, the drop does not reversed the longer-term trend, with the area’s property prices achieving one per cent annual growth .

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Lindsey rose by £1,700 – putting the area 25th among the East Midlands’s 40 local authorities for annual growth.

Owners of terraced houses fared worst in West Lindsey in November – they dropped 4.2 per cent in price, to £117,136 on average; however over the last year, prices rose by 1 per cent.

Detached properties were down 4.1 per cent monthly, but up 0.9 per cent annually, with an average price of £223,205, and semi-detached property prices down 3.8 per cent monthly, up 1.4 per cent annually, with an average of £144,860.

First-time buyers in West Lindsey spent an average of £141,500 on their property, £1,500 more than a year ago, and £22,900 more than in November 2014.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £188,700 on average.

in November.