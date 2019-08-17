Dozens of volunteers turn out for Market Rasen town tidy event

More than 30 volunteers turned out on Saturday to help in the latest town tidy up.

The main street, side streets, Bell Park, Mill Road playing field, De Aston Park, car parks, cemetery, bridges near the Festival Hall and more were all tackled.

Town Tidy EMN-191108-003800001

Julie Lambie from MRAG, (Market Rasen Action Group) which organised the event in partnership with the town council, said she was humbled to see so many people take part in the town tidy.

She said: “I am super proud of everyone and thank each and every one.

“Lots of rubbish, litter, traffic cones and weeds were cleared.

“Thank you to the gentleman who came along with biscuits for the troops too.

Town Tidy EMN-191108-003743001

“We also made a start on the area where the ducks are near the church.

“This will be a long process as there is a lot to do in this area.”

For the next stage of this project, MRAG is looking for donations of packets of flowers seeds to sow around the banks and in others areas of the town.

Photos by Frederick D Rowlands

Town Tidy EMN-191108-003816001

Town Tidy EMN-191108-003721001