Double fundraiser at Osgodby

Like many people across the area, children at Osgodby - pupils at the primary school and Pegasus Childcare - were raising money for Children in Need.

However, with JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Ltd) running their national Superhero Day in the same week, they chose to support both charities.

As the school has two children who are Type 1 diabetic and Pegasus has one child, JDRF is a cause close to their hearts.

The children dressed as their own superheroes and £180 was raised at the school for Children in Need and JDRF.