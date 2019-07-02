Double De Aston awards

De Aston School is celebrating after the work of staff and pupils was recognised in both county and national awards events.

The school’s newspaper - The De Aston Voice - came runner-up and was ‘highly commended’ at the School Newspaper National Awards.

The Shine Awards were held at the historic Stationer’s Hall in London.

A delighted head teacher, Simon Porter said: “This is a fantastic achievement for all those involved in our school newspaper in what is a prestigious competition.”

Closer to home, both staff and pupils have been shining in the Lincolnshire Education Awards.

As previously reported, the school was shortlisted for five awards and won two of them.

Abbie Mansfield won the award for Community Champion.

The Year 8 pupil was commended for her work in the local community through Rangers and Air Cadets, as well as speaking on issues such as Brexit and Women’s Rights at an event in Market Rasen.

For the second year in a row, Sarah Peacock was named Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Mr Porter said: “There is more to a school than just a set of exam results! “I am a very proud head teacher.”

Thomas Brack (Y8) was runner up in Performer of the Year.

He was commended for his roles as part of the De Aston Shakespeare Society and performances in the English Speaking Union competitions.

Chloe Chuck Y12 was runner up in the Young Author of the Year.

Chloe has previously won this title in 2017 and 2018.

Denise Robson was runner up in the Secondary Teaching Assistant/Support category.

She was commended for her work with a range of learners over many years.