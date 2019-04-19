Dog owners warned over Easter treats

Boseley, a greedy Labradoodle from Tetney, is in the dog house after guzzling four chocolate Easter eggs.

The much-loved family pet stole the treats that had been hidden by his owners.

The four Easter eggs had been hidden in a spare bedroom at the home of Peter Hind, who had bought them as raffle prizes for a local charity.

But Boseley managed to sniff out the sweet treats and ate four big Easter eggs before he was discovered.

He needed an emergency trip to Eastfield Veterinary Hospital in North Thoresby, as chocolate is potentially fatal to dogs.

Ahead of the Easter weekend, Eastfield Vets is warning pet owners to be extra vigilant over Easter as they prepare for an increase in the number of pet emergencies.

Chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine, which is toxic to pets, and even small amounts can cause heart problems, hyper excitability and fits.

Vets had to induce vomiting to ensure no harm came to Boseley, who had also wolfed down three crème eggs inside one of the Easter eggs.

Peter said: “Boseley is a real glutton and a big character.

“We accidentally left the spare bedroom door open and he went in and helped himself.

“When I found him, he was happily eating. He had just started on his fourth crème egg and didn’t look remotely guilty. I think he was just disappointed we’d found him.

“He has pinched a small amount of chocolate before, but he’s never eaten anything on this scale, and we knew immediately we had to quickly get him to the vets.

“I was at the vets within 10 minutes and Eastfield Vets were great with him. He was treated within 20 minutes of me making the phone call.

“Luckily, he has suffered no ill effects and, from now on, all Easter eggs and chocolate will be hidden in a tall cupboard.”

As well as chocolate, raisins in hot cross buns can be deadly to pets, while allowing pets to indulge in an Easter Sunday dinner can cause problems with gastroenteritis.

Pet owners are urged to contact their vet immediately if they suspect their pet has eaten anything toxic.