Distinguished guests and birds of prey join Rasen Rotarians for 43rd celebration event

The 43rd charter celebration lunch for the Rotary Club of Market Rasen was held at the Hemswell Court Hotel.

Rasen Rotarians were joined by members from clubs at Retford, Epworth, Horncastle, Lincoln, Gainsborough, Cleethorpes and Grimsby.

Also attending the successful event were two distinguished guest, district assistant governors – their own Richard Lewis from Snitterby and John Box from Rotherham, who doubles as Rotarian Polio Ambassador for UK.

A great lunch was enjoyed by all the 99 attendees, but was then followed by an impressive demonstration from Hawkeye Falconry of birds of prey flying among the assembled guests.

The birds are looked after, and presented by, Alistair Leese.

