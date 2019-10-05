Discover digital delights at Library Week events in Rasen

National Libraries Week is an annual celebration of the nation’s much-loved facilities, this year highlighting the different ways they can help people of all ages through digital support, services and activities.

To mark National Libraries Week – Monday October 7 to Saturday, October 12 - Market Rasen Library will join with others across the county to host a variety of workshops, drop-ins and events.

Throughout the week activities with a digital focus for adults and young people will be on offer.

They include Ancestry, coding club, digital colouring, IT for beginners, Lego club, stop-go animation and machine embroidery. Bring your own device.

Nicola Rogers Partnership Manager at Lincolnshire Libraries for GLL, said: “This year for National Libraries Week libraries across Lincolnshire will be focusing on our digital support, services and activities.

“We offer a whole host of sessions and resources for adults and young people across the county.

“Becoming a member of the library is free and most of our services are too.

“I’d like to encourage people to visit their local library to find out what is on offer and happening in their local community.”

The resources range from E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and a music streaming/download app to family history, reference materials, Theory Test Pro (for those learning to drive) and GoCitizen for candidates preparing for life in the UK test or British Citizenship, all free to access and use.

Special events at Market Rasen for National Libraries Week will include Digital Spaces and Digital Mindful Colouring on Tuesday, October 7, from 10am to 2pm.

Next Wednesday, October 9, find out how to download e-books on to your device.

Spaces are limited for these activities, so prior booking is advised.

Call into the library in Mill Road to find out more.