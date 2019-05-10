Diamond celebrations for Market Rasen’s Bell Playing Field

A family fun day was a fitting way to mark 60 years of the Bell Playing Field.

Following an open air service, led by the New Life Church, stalls and games were enjoyed.

Bell Playing Field family fun event EMN-190505-211023001

The Jameson Bridge site was opened in July 1959.

The play area was a bequest to the town under the terms of the will of Elizabeth Ann Proctor and is named after Isabella Bell.

Mrs Proctor was for many years headmistress of the Market Rasen infant school and her great friend Miss Bell was headmistress of the senior girls’ school close by.

Bell Playing Field family fun event EMN-190505-211011001

Bell Playing Field family fun event EMN-190505-210959001

Bell Playing Field family fun event EMN-190505-210935001

Bell Playing Field family fun event EMN-190505-210925001

Bell Playing Field family fun day EMN-190605-061615001