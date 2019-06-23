Deafblind walk makes ‘Sense’ for awareness

Disabled and non-disabled people are coming together next week for a charity walk, calling for greater visibility for disabled people in the community and wider society.

A group of around 40 people will take part in a mass walk in Louth next Tuesday, June 25, led by people with complex disabilities

The initiative, called ‘Sense Walks’, was developed by national disability charity Sense, and will see hundreds of people across England, taking to the streets for Deafblind Awareness Week (June 24-30).

The inclusive walk will start at 11am at Louth leisure centre, and will include an information stall about Deafblind Awareness Week, and the work Sense does.

Members of the public are welcome to join the walk to help raise awareness of complex disabilities, as well as learn more about the service in their community, and the people it supports.

Megan Errington, Sense Community fundraiser said: “It’s really exciting that Louth is taking part in its first ‘Sense Walks’ during Deafblind Awareness Week, to raise awareness of people with complex disabilities in the community.

“We encourage local people to join us in this wonderful initiative.”

The free walk is open to all and those who wish to join can email lindsey.betteridge@sense.org.uk