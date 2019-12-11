De Aston students reprise Twelfth Night

After a successful performance at Lincoln Drill Hall, the De Aston Shakespeare Society brought its production of Twelfth Night back to the school in Market Rasen.

De Aston students took part in the Shakespeare Schools Festival last month and performed to around 300 people at the Drill Hall.

Students were commended on their comedic timing, group resilience and kindness to other schools.

Last night (Tuesday) there was the chance for pupils, parents and friends to experience the performance in De Aston’s main hall.

The performers are mainly Year 8 and 9 students, with sixth formers helping out backstage and with lighting and technology.

English teacher Miss Peacock said she hoped the students will gain from the performance.

She continued: “The main focus is on the students having fun, making friends and working together as a team.

“The performance helps to bring Shakespeare’s work to life, and hopefully leads to an increased interest.

“It also provides an opportunity for students to build confidence and self-esteem.

“If they can tackle performing Shakespeare on stage, they can tackle anything!”

The performance of Twelfth Night is the fourth production from the De Aston Shakespeare Society.