De Aston students and staff to perform at Christmas Concert

De Aston School is inviting the local community to join them for an evening of music, poetry, pantomime and song to celebrate the festive season.

Students and staff from the School will be performing at the Christmas Concert tomorrow, Tuesday December 17, in the main hall, starting at 7pm.

The variety of acts includes current students who were hand-picked by teachers, along with those who have volunteered their talents.

There will also be a short pantomime which a group of students have devised, implemented their ideas and practiced in their own time.

Also making an appearance will be talented French horn player and ex-De Aston student Adam Mucksworthy.

Adam completed his A Levels in the summer and has since been awarded a full bursary to study at the prestigious Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

Adam’s younger sister and current De Aston student Louise will also be performing.

Teachers Mr Pashley and Ms Greenwood have organised the event and are excited for the show.

They said: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to De Aston for the Christmas Concert.

“All of the students performing have worked really hard to put on a great show, so we hope everyone has a fantastic time!”

Tickets for the Christmas Concert cost £2 and are available to purchase from the school reception, 01673 843415.

Proceeds raised will be used towards an upcoming whole school production of ‘We Will Rock You’.

A range of festive refreshments will also be available on the night.