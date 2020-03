Market Rasen Lions Club continues to grow.

At their latest meeting, a badging ceremony was held to enrol David Horne as a new member.

David was welcomed by past zone chair Lion Reg Hunt and his sponsor, Lion Alastair Upton.

The Lions hold a monthly quiz night at Rase Park, with the next on Friday, March 13.

The fun starts at 7.30pm.

Weather permitting, they will also be back in the market place fortnightly from March 10 with their popular book stall.

Go along to find out more about the Lions.