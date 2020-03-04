Crufts 2020: Competitors from the Market Rasen area

With Crufts 2020 kicking off tomorrow (Thursday), the Market Rasen Mail has been speaking with competitors from our area ahead of the big event.

There are four competitors from our area who will be travelling to Birmingham for the annual spectacle – with some even taking more than one dog with them.

Wilchrimane Tambuti With Kiswahili EMN-200228-105159001

Royston Walkling, from Owersby Moor, will be taking his Pointer puppy and a Clumber Spaniel.

It will be a first for 11-month-old Wilchrimane Tambuti With Kiswahili (Bob) as he will be heading to Crufts to compete in the Puppy Dog class.

It is a different story for Maursett Mycate at Kiswahili (Cate) who clinched Show Champion in 2018.

Cate, who is almost three years old, will be hoping to impress the judges when she competes in Open Bitch.

Pictured from left Sail and Anchor (brothers) and mum Otter. EMN-200228-105210001

Royston said: “Cate was bought as a project for my wife and she showed her at the first two shows

“Unfortunately, my wife passed away suddenly and I took over with Cate and her training.

“Cate was at Crufts last year and she got second in Open Bitch

“Bob only started showing in September last year.

Maursett Mycate at Kiswahili EMN-200227-105334001

“I am looking forward to competing because I’ve got a promising youngster and an established adult

“We always go full of hope and anticipation but not expectation as it is a big stage.”

With the threat of coronavirus increasing almost daily, some competitors may be put off from attending Crufts – but not Mr Walkling.

He said: “If there is definitive advice from the Government about Crufts I will follow it but otherwise I will be going to compete.

Stargang Haybob At Feebrick EMN-200227-105354001

“Life goes on and you can’t let this stop you from going.”

Ruth Francis from Glentham will also be competing at Crufts.

She will be taking her miniature smooth-haired daschund.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail, Ruth said: “It is Stargang Haybob At Feebrick’s first Crufts.

“I have been before with Pointers and I’ve had a second some years ago with a Pointer bitch

“Stargang will be exhibiting in Puppy Dog class.

“I am really looking forward to going to Crufts.

“Unless the Government ban us from going due to the coronavirus threat, I will definitely be going.”

Another competitor from the Market Rasen area is Godfrey Lowe from North Kelsey .

He said: “I am taking three dogs – two will be handled by my partner and I’ll be handling the other one.

“Maslan Greenlight for Jogolo (Otter) will be entered into the BASC Team Class.

“She is part of an all girls picking up team called Barnby Belles.

“Lucie, my partner, will be handling her as they pick up together.

“There are two other girls in the team - Jemma with her dog Ava and Jackie with her dog Ross.

“Otter is also entered in the BASC Working Labrador bitch and her two sons Jogolo Dark Magic (Anchor) and Jogolo Sail (Sail) will be in the BASC Working Labrador Dog class.

“All the dogs have been regularly working on shoots during the season.

“Leading up to Crufts they have been attending ringcraft classes.

“We have never competed at Crufts before.

“We are training every night and we are really looking forward to it.”

The final competitor from the area is Lorraine McLenahan.

Lorraine, who lives at South Kelsey, will be taking her dog Tiganlea Tickledpink With Shelfpark (Lara) who will be competing in Open Bitch.

Lorraine said: “She is six now and her little sister won the BOB Rough Collies at Crufts last year.

“She is not only a show girl but she has the most gentle loving nature

“We’ve been to Crufts twice with Lara.

“I hope coronavirus doesn’t interfere

“We’ve been showing for about twenty years with various different dogs and we still exhibited when there was the foot and mouth outbreak.

“We should still be going.”

The Rasen Mail also spoke to a local volunteer who is associated with a therapy dogs charity.

Fiona Pinder: “This is the second year I am heading to Crufts with the charity Therapy Dogs Nationwide.

“We have temperament assessed dogs and we visit all different sorts of establishments.

“I personally go into Fotherby Care Home but some of the dogs go into local schools, hospitals, prisons - wherever there is a need for a therapy dog.

“It has been proven that dogs can be very calming and my German Shepherd Maggie gives a lot of comfort to people.

“I’ve had Maggie since she was eight weeks old and she is almost nine.

“I’m going there tomorrow (Thursday) - we will have a big stand and there will be another ten volunteers there.

“People can come round and cuddle the dogs .

“We will also be in the parade ring in the morning and then in the afternoon.

“Members of the public are invited into the parade ring to stroke the dogs.

“If I can go somewhere and make just one person happy it is worthwhile going.

“I do this in my spare time and enjoy sharing the love Maggie has for people.”

“Maggie and I live in Fulstow and regularly visit the residents in Fotherby House who are always pleased to see and have a cuddle with Maggie.

“Our volunteers and their temperament tested dogs work with a wide group of people in the community, from care homes, schools, hospitals and prisons.

“We are always looking for new volunteers in the Louth area, so if you are interested in being part of this rewarding charity, more details can be found on the website or email enquiries@tdn.org.uk”

Area Team Leader Mandy Stephenson added: “Our stall will be in Hall 3, Stand 53 so people can come and see us.

“If anyone is interested about their dog becoming a therapy dog call 07549 216791.”