Crews attend straw fire at Swinhope

Firefighters from Binbrook and Caistor rushed to the scene of a huge straw fire in the early hours of Sunday (September 8).

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 02.57am crews attended a fire involving 1,000 one-tonne bales of straw at Swinhope, Market Rasen.

“There was severe damage to 100% of 1,000 one-tonne straw bales, and light damage of fire to a small quantity of surrounding hedge.

“Crews used two hose reel jets and one main jet, and the fire was allowed to burn out under the supervision of the owner.

“The last fire crew left at 07:44am.

“The cause is unknown.”