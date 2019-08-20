Craig David in Rasen

Multi-platinum selling artist Craig David wowed the crowd at Market Rasen Racecourse on Saturday.
More than 7,000 people enjoyed the post racing concert, part of the Jockey Club Live season of music.
Craig David at Market Rasen Racecourse. Photo: @AndyTatt.com
Midlands
?AndyTatt.com 2018. All Rights Reserved
Craig David at Market Rasen Racecourse. Photo: @AndyTatt.com
Midlands
?AndyTatt.com 2018. All Rights Reserved
Craig David at Market Rasen Racecourse. Photo: @AndyTatt.com
Midlands
?AndyTatt.com 2018. All Rights Reserved
No Caption ABCCraig David at Market Rasen Racecourse. Photo: @AndyTatt.com
Midlands
?AndyTatt.com 2018. All Rights Reserved
View more