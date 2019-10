There is no need for children to be bored this half term as Woodhall Spa Library has some events planned for youngsters to enjoy.

Next Tuesday, there is the opportunity to create some spooky crafts.

Go along between 10.30am and noon to take part.

Next Thursday, October 24, from 3pm to 5pm, children over eight can make a fabric mouse at the free sewing machine workshop.

Places are limited, so speak to a member of staff to secure a place.