Councillor’s joy as speed limit reduced to ‘50’ on section of A46

Ward Member for Market Rasen and the Wolds, Councillor Lewis Strange, is celebrating after a request to lower the speed limit on a five-and-a-half mile stretch of the A46 has been granted.

Councillor Strange contacted the Rasen Mail last week to share the exciting news.

In a letter sent to representatives from Middle Rasen Parish Council, Osgodby Parish Council, Walesby Parish Council, and Claxby Parish Council, Coun Strange said: “As Secretary of our working group you should be the first to know that on Monday, December 2, the Lincolnshire County Council Planning and Regulatory Committee passed unanimously, our request for the lowering of the speed limit from 60mph –to 50mph on the A46 from 350 metres north of the Holton le Moor crossing to Fir Park, and then from Fir Park to Market Rasen.

“I am told that the speed reductions on Gallamore Lane will be revisited.

“I am sure all clerks will spread the word!

“I would also like to thank Helen Pitman, our excellent clerk and Graeme Butler from the Lincolnshire Road Safety partnership and his team, who has put this scheme together with Jeanne Gibson and her team at County Highways.

“The number of killed and seriously injured over the last five years stands at 35, with two fatalities not as yet tabulated, this over a five and a half mile stretch of road!

“Let us hope and pray that we see a marked reduction in this carnage.

“It is not easy to obtain a speed restriction on an A road, however the hard work of the joint parish working group and also Mr Butler’s input allowed the ratepayers to have their say.

“However, we will need Lincolnshire Police to monitor - and where necessary prosecute.”

The Market Rasen Mail contacted the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership for a comment .

The partnership had not responded at the time of going to press.