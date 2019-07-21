Council staff trained to spot scam victims

Vulnerable residents will have more protection from fraudsters as West Lindsey District Council has committed to training front-line staff to be more ‘scam aware’.

Scams and fraud are high on the agenda in Lincolnshire and West Lindsey District Council has pledged to raise awareness of the crime among officers and communities.

The specialist training, developed by National Trading Standards, was delivered to frontline officers by Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Stuart Tweedale– one of more than 50 experts across the UK called ‘SCAMbassadors’ who use their influence to raise the profile of this problem amongst agencies and local residents.

Now WLDC, joining forces with other prominent organisations throughout Lincolnshire, are equipped with the knowledge to spot the warning signs of scams and the know-how to be able to help those who have been affected.

Seven out of ten people targeted by a scam do not tell anyone about it, including friends, family or the organisation being impersonated, as well as relevant authorities.

Mr Tweedale, said: “These despicable crimes can have a terrible impact, both financially and psychologically. Anybody can fall victim, but it is at the times we are most vulnerable that we are most susceptible.”

“These scam artists are contemptible and we must all unite to ensure we protect our communities from their shameful crimes. That is why I am so delighted that West Lindsey District Council has stepped forward to join the campaign.”

Lyn Marlow, Customer Strategy and Services Manager at West Lindsey District Council, was among staff trained in scam awareness.

She said: “It’s been really eye-opening to take part in this scam and fraud training.

“The range and extent of scams taking place throughout Lincolnshire is shocking, and I’m pleased my team and other front-line staff have been equipped with the knowledge to help spot when residents may have been scammed and to help anyone who has been affected.”