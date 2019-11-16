Council set to tackle Rasen school parking issue

Fresh concerns have been raised about ‘irresponsible’ parking outside Market Rasen’s De Aston School after a near miss incident.

Improved road safety outside the Willingham Road site has been something Market Rasen Town Council has been calling for over the past year.

Market Rasen Mayor, John Matthews, spoke about this latest incident at this month’s town council meeting.

He said: “There was a very very close serious accident outside school earlier last week whereby a parental car was exiting the school.

“Traffic was irresponsibly parked on the verge, creating a blind spot

“There was an articulated lorry coming from town exiting the A631 out of town – probably doing excess of the speed limit – and the driver had to slam on his brakes.

“Fortunately, they didn’t collide, but it was a very, very near miss.”

Lincolnshire County Council member for Market Rasen, Coun Lewis Strange, was also present at the meeting.

As part of his report to councillors, he read from a letter he had received from Jeanne Gibson, programme leader for minor works and traffic at Lincolnshire County Council.

The letter read: “We will be visiting the site over the next few weeks to identify the issue and mention how to manage parking in the area.

“We will then draw up a scheme and share it with yourself and Councillor Stephen Bunney.”

At the meeting, Coun Bunney praised the work of police in trying to keep on top of the issue, but accepted that police officers are somewhat ‘restricted’.

Coun Bunney continued: “What we were asking for is a police presence which there has been from time to time.

“Clearly police do what they can but they are restricted with their resources.”

At the meeting, Coun Bunney also revealed that councillors have discussed the issue of double yellow lines and extending bollards which are currently on part of the verge outside the school.

Coun Bunney added: “The suggestion is that we put those in place over the next few weeks as a deterrent.”