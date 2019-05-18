Council’s CCTV plan for Rasen railway station

Market Rasen railway station looks set to get CCTV.

In a bid to get the camera up and running as quickly as possible, Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews has met with officials from West Lindsey District Council, British Transport Police and East Midlands Trains.

The camera was given to the town by WLDC several years ago when Market Rasen’s CCTV system was installed.

It had been earmarked for the town’s skate park in Mill Road - but this particular camera was deemed to be ‘unsuitable’ for this site.

Speaking at the town council’s May meeting, Coun Matthews said the camera would be placed on a lamppost at the station, and all it needed was approval from Network Rail.

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews said: “They’re [WLDC, British Transport Police, East Midlands Trains] in favour of it for all the right reasons.

“It [the camera] will be able to see down the track.

“Within 24 hours they contacted the relevant colleague at Network Rail to request action on this. It was very positive [the meeting].”

Explaining the background to the situation, Coun Matthews said: “Three years ago we were approached by West Lindey to say they’d acquired some funding and were we interested in CCTV in the town, at no cost to us… we said yes.

“There are three on the high street and the public car parks are covered, which left a spare camera.

“When we put the skate park in we suggested it was appropriate to cover that area with the spare camera.

“The spare one isn’t suitable, for whatever reason, so the officer [at WLDC] got one that was suitable.

“The spare one in the box is waiting to go up at the railway station - all we need is consent from Network Rail.

“That’s why I’m spending my time pushing and pushing to get this done.”

After a long wait, Market Rasen’s Mill Road play area finally got CCTV cameras in January this year.

WLDC said the cameras were installed due to ‘a number of incidents’ of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.