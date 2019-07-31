Coun Bunney: “Rasen needs to make its voice heard”

‘Now is the time to speak up for Rasen’ - that is the message from a Market Rasen councillor as the district authority undertakes a budget consultation.

West Lindsey District Council is offering people an opportunity to understand the current financial situation and share their priorities as the authority looks at preparing its budget for 2020 to 2021.

Now, Coun Stephen Bunney, who was elected to represent Market Rasen on West Lindsey in May and is also the town’s deputy mayor, is urging people to take part and have their say.

Coun Bunney said: “This is the opportunity for residents to have their voices heard.

“This is a positive way people can get involved and tell the council what they see as the priorities for the area, and what Rasen needs.

“I have spoken to a number of residents and encouraged them to complete the survey.

“I would also encourage people to attend the consultation event in Caistor next month.

“Rasen needs to make its voice heard - there is no point in mumbling between ourselves; this is a way to help make things happen.”

The budget consultation event will take place at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre on August 19 from 6pm to 8pm.

Alternatively, residents can share their views online.

Log on to complete the survey at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/budget2019 .

The consultation will close at 9am on September 2.

Council leader Giles McNeill is also encouraging people to get involved.

Speaking as the consultation was launched earlier this month, he said: “The district council is responsible for a multi-million pound spend of public money.

“It matters to me that the things we do are the things local people want us to be doing.

“By taking part in the consultation you can directly shape the final budget.”