Community open day marks first year for Market Rasen New Life Church

Market Rasen New Life Church held a Community Open Day to celebrate their first year in the newly refurbished former Social Club on Serpentine Street.

It was a chance to see the transformation of the building, and many people took up the opportunity to view.

Youngsters were kept busy with craft activities EMN-190804-224324001

Among the guests were Stuart and Irene Bell, who head up the Ground Level Network family of 85 churches of which Market Rasen is a part.

Sir Edward Leigh MP also found time to go along.

Rhona Sheppard, one of the church leaders, said: “We were thrilled with how many people came through the doors, including many from Market Rasen, as well as friends from further afield.”

Highlights of the day included enjoying the newly refurbished Eden Room over coffee and cake and listening to a live worship music from Ian Morrison and friends.

Time for coffee and a chat in the relaxed atmosphere EMN-190804-224336001

Over the weekend of May 18 and 19, the church will be opening its doors along with many others as it is takes part in the West Lindsey Open Churches Festival, when there will be a ‘Talking Pictures’ exhibition of prophetic art, refreshments and children’s activities.

Fnishing touches to the Eden Room EMN-190904-000700001

Andrew Morrison and friends led a music workshop EMN-190804-224312001

One of the lights in the Eden Room EMN-190804-224405001