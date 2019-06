Monthly community coffee mornings in Binbrook are going from strength to strength.

The Plough opens early to accommodate the event, which was started by members of the WI over a year ago.

At last month’s coffee morning, Lincolnshire North federation of WIs chairman Chris Morgan and her husband Mike were in attendance to see the success for themselves.

The next coffee morning will be held on Friday, June 21, from 10.30am to noon. Coffee is £1 a cup with cake supplied free.