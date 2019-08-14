Club cash for hospice

Lindsey Lodge Hospice has been given a £652 boost thanks to a group of hockey players from Brigg.

Members of Brigg Hockey Club chose to raise funds for the Scunthorpe-based hospice in memory of Rachel Dawson, whose husband Mark is a former player at the Club.

Stuart Smith, who helped organise the fundraising activities for the Club said: “We’d heard that Rachel received excellent care at Lindsey Lodge, so we wanted to show Mark our support by raising funds for the Hospice.

“We held a raffle at our Club presentation evening, and an inter-club match, and all players made a donation to take part, so a huge thank you to everyone who took part and supported us!”

Lindsey Lodge Fundraising Assistant Daniel Redhead said: “On behalf of everyone at the Hospice, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Brigg Hockey Club for raising such a significant amount of money.

“Every penny will go towards providing the best possible care for our patients and their families.”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, please visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.co.uk