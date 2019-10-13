Closure of Rasen market place for ‘Pop-Up’

Market Rasen Market Place will be closed to cars later this month to allow for another of the successful Pop-Up Markets to take place.

Stalls for the event on Saturday October 26, organised by Market Rasen Action group in association with the town council, have already sold out.

Town Clerk, Faye Lambkin-Smith said: “To ensure the Market Place is clear of cars it will be closed for parking from 2pm on Friday October 25.

“The Market Place will be reopening by 8pm on Saturday October 26.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but hope people will understand that for safety reasons this is necessary.

“Market Rasen Town Council hopes that this event is successful for the town.”