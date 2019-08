A host of vehicles from days gone by were on display at Rand recently.

Beehive Business Park was the setting for The Rotary Club of Lindum, Lincoln’s fifth annual Classic Vintage Vehicle Rally.

Some of the many cars on display

Among the star attractions was the 1929 Seagrave Pump Truck, which was used last year in the Disney film Dumbo.

Proceeds from this well attended event will go to charities supported by the club.

Clare Trendell with young son Oscar are intrigued with the model railway at the Vintage Vehicle Rally at Rand