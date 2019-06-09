Classic cars and bridalwear at Caistor

• Photos and words courtesy of Stewart Wall

Caistor’s classic car meeting took on a glamorous air as one of the town’s newest businesses joined in the fun.

Photography by Stewart Wall EMN-190406-010452001

Gillian Austin, owner of Bridal Reloved in South Street, brought a number of town businesses and the community event together when she asked two local ladies to dress up for the day and take a photo walk around the town with professional photographer Stewart Wall.

The day for the ‘brides’ – Christina Clarke and Laura Dora Howe – began at Skin Couture , where salon owner Gillian Jackson and hairdresser Nicki Chaplin prepared them for their starring roles.

Then it was off to have their dresses fitted and out into the town.

They stopped of for a bit of square dancing in George’s Yard before arriving in the market place, where the classic car event was well underway.

Photography by Stewart Wall EMN-190306-220622001

Cars of all ages filled the market place for this popular annual event.

As always, the event would not be possible with the many volunteers who arrange the road closures and help marshall the arrival of the cars.

Photography by Stewart Wall EMN-190406-010440001