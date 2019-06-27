Citizen of the Year award for Caistor man

A Caistor farmer has been honoured for his ‘inspirational, tireless and enthusiastic work organising community events and building civic pride’.

Rob Turner was named Lincolnshire County Council’s ‘Citizen of the Year’ in a ceremony at last week’s Lincolnshire Show.

Rob Turner and his wife Bridget

A member of the town’s Lions Club for more than 30 years, Rob serves as its president, and is the only member to have been awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship – the highest Lions’ accolade – for dedication to humanitarian service.

Rob is involved in a wide range of projects and events, and is an active member of the “Caistor Goes …” committee, which promotes events in the town.

Rob was nominated for the award by Michael Galligan, who has worked alongside him on numerous projects.

Michael said: “Rob has made a major impact in Caistor; his dedication has lifted civic pride enormously..

“Rob is an extremely proactive and dependable team orientated individual who leads from the front.

“He always goes the extra mile in getting things done.

“He inspires people to dig deep, believe in themselves, keep going and take on new challenges.”

Speaking after the award ceremony, Rob said he was very pleased to have been given the award, but stressed he is just one of many doing their bit for the town.

He said: “I am proud of Caistor; it is a town full of talented and inspiring individuals, dedicated, hardworking volunteer groups and organisations, backed by supportive local businesses and an enthusiastic public, all working together to make their community a better place to live.

“That makes it easy to get involved, and help out where I can.

“I love Caistor, I am proud of its townsfolk, and privileged to belong here.”