Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, March 8

March 9: 1.30pm World Day of Prayer Service at North Kelsey Methodist Church.

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood; 3.30pm Mayor’s Civic Service at Market Rasen.

March 9 : 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

March 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

March 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am Mini Messy Church, Church Room, Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.

March 12: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

March 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor Methodist Circuit

Glentham: 6pm Cafe Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Heather Wilson.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am (Guild Sunday) Dr Don Owen; 6pm Richard Alderson.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly services: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: www.holyroodcatholic church.org.uk/

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards.

Details: 01673 842859.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching, at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941 www.market rasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen.

March 11: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service at The Rock, Grimsby Road, Caistor.

Details 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 6pm Evensong at South Kelsey.

March 11: 7pm Compline at South Kelsey.

March 11: 10.30am Communion at North Kelsey; 7pm Compline at South Kelsey.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Claxby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 9am Communion at Thoresway; 10.45am Family Worship at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

March 10: 10am Prayer and Communion at Walesby.

March 11: 10am Communion at Tealby.

March 12: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

March 12: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.

March 11: 7pm Compline Benediction, followed by discussion.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at Sixhills.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 10.30am Sunday Special (Sunday School) at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

March 11: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.