Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, March 8
March 9: 1.30pm World Day of Prayer Service at North Kelsey Methodist Church.
Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington
8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood; 3.30pm Mayor’s Civic Service at Market Rasen.
March 9 : 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
March 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
March 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am Mini Messy Church, Church Room, Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.
March 12: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
March 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen and Caistor Methodist Circuit
Glentham: 6pm Cafe Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Heather Wilson.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am (Guild Sunday) Dr Don Owen; 6pm Richard Alderson.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly services: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: www.holyroodcatholic church.org.uk/
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards.
Details: 01673 842859.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching, at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941 www.market rasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen.
March 11: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am Service at The Rock, Grimsby Road, Caistor.
Details 07503 204443.
Kelsey Group
9am Communion at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 6pm Evensong at South Kelsey.
March 11: 7pm Compline at South Kelsey.
March 11: 10.30am Communion at North Kelsey; 7pm Compline at South Kelsey.
Walesby Group.
9am Communion at Claxby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 9am Communion at Thoresway; 10.45am Family Worship at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.
March 10: 10am Prayer and Communion at Walesby.
March 11: 10am Communion at Tealby.
March 12: 10am Communion at Brookenby.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.
March 12: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Binbrook Group
8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.
March 11: 7pm Compline Benediction, followed by discussion.
Barkwith Group
10am Morning Prayer at Sixhills.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Saxby; 10.30am Sunday Special (Sunday School) at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn.
Waddingham Group
9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.
March 11: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.