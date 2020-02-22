Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, February 23

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

February 24 : 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am Mini Messy Church, Church Room, Market Rasen; 7pm Communion at Market Rasen.

February 27: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

February 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor Methodist Circuit

Binbrook: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Prayer & Praise; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am service, Dr Don Owen.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Heather Wilson.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.

For more information visit www.woldsandtrentmethodist.org.uk/

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly services: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: www.holyroodcatholic church.org.uk/

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching, at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point.

Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

February 26: 10am Service at Middle Rasen; 7pm Ash Wednesday Communion at Middle Rasen.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service at The Rock, Grimsby Road, Caistor.

Details 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

9am Service at South Kelsey; 10.30am Service at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Nettleton; 3pm Service at Usselby.

February 26: 7pm Ash Wednesday Service at North Kelsey.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Stainton; 10.45am Family Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.

February 25: 6.15pm Taize with Communion at Claxby.

February 26: 10am Communion with Ashing at Tealby; 6.15pm Communion with Ashing at Kirmond.

February 27: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby ; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

February 26: 10.15am Communion with Ashing at Caistor; 6pm Communion at Grasby.

February 27: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 3pm Parish Mass at Swinhope.

February 26: 7pm Blessing of Ash and Solemn Mass at Binbrook, followed by discussion.

Barkwith Group

10am All Age Worship at South Willingham.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 11am Family Service at Owmby.

February 26: 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion (said) at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Worship for All/Family Service at Kirton Lindsey.

February 26: 7pm Communion and Ashing at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

February 26: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.