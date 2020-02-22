Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, February 23
10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.
February 24 : 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
February 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
February 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am Mini Messy Church, Church Room, Market Rasen; 7pm Communion at Market Rasen.
February 27: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
February 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen and Caistor Methodist Circuit
Binbrook: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am Prayer & Praise; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am service, Dr Don Owen.
Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Heather Wilson.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.
For more information visit www.woldsandtrentmethodist.org.uk/
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly services: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: www.holyroodcatholic church.org.uk/
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Celebration and Teaching, at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point.
Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.
February 26: 10am Service at Middle Rasen; 7pm Ash Wednesday Communion at Middle Rasen.
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am Service at The Rock, Grimsby Road, Caistor.
Details 07503 204443.
Kelsey Group
9am Service at South Kelsey; 10.30am Service at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Nettleton; 3pm Service at Usselby.
February 26: 7pm Ash Wednesday Service at North Kelsey.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Stainton; 10.45am Family Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.
February 25: 6.15pm Taize with Communion at Claxby.
February 26: 10am Communion with Ashing at Tealby; 6.15pm Communion with Ashing at Kirmond.
February 27: 10am Communion at Brookenby.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby ; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.
February 26: 10.15am Communion with Ashing at Caistor; 6pm Communion at Grasby.
February 27: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Binbrook Group
8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 3pm Parish Mass at Swinhope.
February 26: 7pm Blessing of Ash and Solemn Mass at Binbrook, followed by discussion.
Barkwith Group
10am All Age Worship at South Willingham.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 11am Family Service at Owmby.
February 26: 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn.
Waddingham Group
9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion (said) at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Worship for All/Family Service at Kirton Lindsey.
February 26: 7pm Communion and Ashing at Kirton Lindsey.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.
February 26: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.