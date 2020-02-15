Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, February 16

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

February 17 : 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm choir practice and 7.30pm bell ringing practice, both at Market Rasen.

February 20: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

February 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor Methodist Circuit

Binbrook: CofE Service.

Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Heather Wilson.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.

For more information visit www.woldsandtrentmethodist.org.uk/

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly services: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: www.holyroodcatholic church.org.uk/

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching, at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point.

Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

February 19: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service at The Rock, Grimsby Road, Caistor.

Details 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

9am Service at North Owersby; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 10.30am Snowdrop Service at Kingerby; 3pm Service at North Kelsey.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 10.45am Family Worship at Brookenby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Croxby.

February 19: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

February 20: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby ; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Swallow; 10.30am Matins at Cabourne.

February 20: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 3pm Parish Mass at Thorganby.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby.

February 19: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.