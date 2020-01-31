Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, February 2

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

February 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room.

February 6: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

February 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: www.holyroodcatholic church.org.uk/

Market Rasen and Caistor Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE Service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Service, the Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton; 6pm Peter Atkinson.

Nettleton: 2.30pm United Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Richard Alderson.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am First Sunday Service, with guest speaker Heather Wilson, at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Lunch after service. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

February 5: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service at The Rock, Caistor. Details 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

2.30pm United Service at Nettleton Methodist Chapel.

February 5: 7pm Deanery Service (The Environment) at Holton le Moor.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.45am Communion at Brookenby; 10.45am Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Tealby; 4pm Service of Light at Tealby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

February 5: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

February 6: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor.

February 6: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Parish Eucharist for Candlemas at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Service at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.

February 5: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.