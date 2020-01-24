Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 26

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

January 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room; 7.15pm choir practice and 7.30pm bell ringing practice, both at Market Rasen.

January 30: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

January 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: www.holyroodcatholic church.org.uk/

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Market Rasen and Caistor Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Caistor: 10.15am Prayer & Praise; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am the Rev Heather Wilson.

Market Rasen: 10.45am John K Ramm.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements; 3pm Circuit Service, Jane Lloyd and Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

January 29: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service at The Rock, Caistor. Details 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Nettleton; 3pm Evening Worship at Usselby.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.

January 28: 6.15pm Taize with Communion at Claxby.

January 29: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

January 30: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

January 30: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 3pm Parish Mass at Swinhope.

Barkwith Group

10am All Age Worship at East Barkwith.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 11am Family Service at Owmby.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Morning/Family Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

January 29: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.