Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 12

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood.

January 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room; 7.15pm choir practice and 7.30pm bell ringing practice, both at Market Rasen.

January 16: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

January 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: www.holyroodcatholic church.org.uk/

Market Rasen and Caistor Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am Covenant service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Elizabeth Taylor; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm United Covenant Service, the Rev Heather Wilson.

Market Rasen: 10.45am.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Heather Wilson; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Heather Wilson.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Peter Atkinson.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen.

January 15: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service at The Rock, Caistor. Details 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 3pm Plough Sunday Service at South Kelsey Church.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 9am Communion at Thoresway; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Worship at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

January 14: 10am Prayer and Communion at Walesby.

January 15: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

January 16: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

January 16: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 10.30am Sunday Special (Sunday School) at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby.

January 15: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.