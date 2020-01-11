Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 12
8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood.
January 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
January 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
January 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room; 7.15pm choir practice and 7.30pm bell ringing practice, both at Market Rasen.
January 16: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.
January 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: www.holyroodcatholic church.org.uk/
Market Rasen and Caistor Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.45am Covenant service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am Elizabeth Taylor; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 6pm United Covenant Service, the Rev Heather Wilson.
Market Rasen: 10.45am.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Heather Wilson; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Heather Wilson.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Peter Atkinson.
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen.
January 15: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am Service at The Rock, Caistor. Details 07503 204443.
Kelsey Group
9am Communion at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 3pm Plough Sunday Service at South Kelsey Church.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 9am Communion at Thoresway; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Worship at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.
January 14: 10am Prayer and Communion at Walesby.
January 15: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.
January 16: 10am Communion at Brookenby.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.
January 16: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Binbrook Group
8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at Sixhills.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Saxby; 10.30am Sunday Special (Sunday School) at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn.
Waddingham Group
9am Morning prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby.
January 15: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.