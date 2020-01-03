Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 5

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

January 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room; 7.15pm choir practice and 7.30pm bell ringing practice, both at Market Rasen.

January 9: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

January 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE service.

Caistor: 10.15am Express Plus.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Service, Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Heather Wilson.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Richard Alderson; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

January 8: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service at The Rock, Caistor. Details 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby; 3pm Evensong at Nettleton.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.45am Communion at Brookenby; 10.45am Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Tealby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

January 8: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

January 9: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor.

January 9: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at South Willingham.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.

Waddingham Group

11am Parish Eucharist at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 10.30am Morning Service at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.

January 8: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.