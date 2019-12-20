Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, December 22

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 4pm Carol Service at Legsby; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

December 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Christmas Eve: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10.30am Crib Service at Market Rasen; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Market Rasen.

Christmas Day: 8am Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Family Communion at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Christmas Eve: 4pm Mass at Hainton; 5.30pm Mass (children) at Market Rasen.

Christmas Day 8.30am Said Mass at Market Rasen; 10am Mass at Caistor.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Ian Hardcastle.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am the Rev Heather Wilson.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Morning Worship.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Carol Service.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Carol Service at Nettleton.

North Kelsey: 6pm United Carol Service.

Salvation Army

10.30am Carol Service at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Good News at Christmas ‘Praising the King Carol Service’, at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. All welcome, including children. Coffee from 10am.

Christmas Day: 10.30am Christmas Day Service ‘Celebrating the King’, at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. All welcome, including children. Coffee from 10am.

Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 3pm Carol Service at Newtoft; 4pm Christingle Service at Middle Rasen.

Christmas Eve: 5.30pm Children’s Christmas Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Christmas Eve Family Communion at Faldingworth, joint with Methodists; 11.30pm Midnight Communion at Middle Rasen.

Christmas Day: 10.30am Family Communion at Middle Rasen.

Springs Church, Caistor

4.30pm Carols by Candlelight, followed by refreshments.

Christmas Day: 10am Service. Details 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Nettleton; 3pm Carol Service at Usselby; 6pm Joint Anglican and Methodist Carol Service in North Kelsey Church.

Christmas Eve: 6pm Nine Lessons & Carols by Candlelight at Nettleton; 11.30pm Group Christmas Eucharist at South Kelsey.

December 25: 10am Christmas Communion at Nettleton; 10am Group Family Communion at North Kelsey.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Stainton; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.45am Crib Service and Carols at Walesby; 3pm Carol Service at Normanby; 4.30pm Carol Service at Tealby.

Christmas Eve: 3pm Crib Service and Carols at Brookenby; 6pm Carol Service at Croxby; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Tealby.

Christmas Day: 9am Christmas Communion at Claxby; 9am Carols and Readings at Stainton; 10.45am Christmas Communion and Christingles at Walesby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Swallow; 3pm Carols at Cabourne; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

Christmas Eve: 4pm Christingle at Caistor; 6pm Christmas Service at Rothwell; 6.30pm Christmas Communion at Grasby; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Caistor.

Christmas Day: 9am Christmas Communion at Searby; 10.15am Christmas Communion at Caistor; 10.30am Christmas Communion at Swallow.

Binbrook Group

10.30am Low Mass at Binbrook; 3.30pm Carol Service by Candlelight at Kelstern; 6pm Carol Service at Binbrook, followed by sherry and mince pies.

Christmas Eve: 4pm Christingle Service at Binbrook; 6pm Carol Service at Ludford; 11.30pm Christmas Mass at Binbrook.

Christmas Day: 8.45am Christmas Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Mass at Ludford; 10.30am Christmas Day Children’s Service at Binbrook.

Barkwith Group

6pm Carol Service at South Willingham.

Christmas Eve: 11.30pm Communion at Sixhills.

Christmas Day: 10am Morning Prayer at East Barkwith.

Owmby Group

11am Carol Service at Hackthorn; 11am Christingle Service at Owmby.

Christmas Eve: 4pm Crib Service at Spridlington; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Glentham.

Christmas Day: 9.30am Christmas Eucharist at Saxby.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Worship for All ABC Nativity Kirton Lindsey; 4pm Christingle at Kirton Lindsey; 4pm Crib Service at Snitterby.

December 23: 6.30pm Carols by Candlelight at Waddingham.

Christmas Eve: 6pm Carol Service at Kirton Lindsey; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Kirton Lindsey.

Christmas Day: 9am Family Communion for Christmas at Grayingham; 10am Family Communion for Christmas at Waddingham; 10am Christmas Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby.

Christmas Eve: 4pm Carol Service by Candlelight with donkey at Wragby; 11.15pm Midnight Communion by Candlelight at Wragby.

Christmas Day: 9am Joint Communion at Snelland; 9.30am United Christmas Day Service at Wragby Methodist Church.

Orthodox Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Church, Louth Cemetery.

December 24: Mid-day, Great Vespers of the Nativity followed by carols and blessing of gifts, mince pies and hot drinks.

Christmas Day: 10.30am Divine Liturgy for the Great Feast of the Nativity of Our Lord and God and Saviour Jesus Christ! Details: www.louthorthodox.uk or 01507 533854