Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, December 1

West Wold Deanery

4pm Advent Service at Normanby-le-Wold, preacher, the Bishop of Grimsby, the Rt Rev David Court.

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.; 3pm Christingle at Market Rasen.

December 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

December 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

December 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room.

December 5: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House..

December 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE-led Service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Service, the Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Heather Wilson.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 3pm Circuit Advent Service.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Shared lunch after service. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

December 4: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service at The Rock, Caistor. Details 07503 204443.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby

December 6: 1pm School Christingle Service at Nettleton.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.45am Communion at Brookenby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Tealby; 10.45am Communion at Walesby .

December 4: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

December 5: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evening Prayer at Swallow.

December 5: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Advent Carol Service at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.

December 5: 6pm WLDC Civic Carol Service at Hackthorn.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Parish Eucharist at Kirton Lindsey; 6pm Advent Candlelit Procession at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Service at Wickenby; 3.30pm Christingle Service at Wragby.

December 4: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby

Orthodox Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church. East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth. Details: www.louthorthodox.uk or call 01522 533854.