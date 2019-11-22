Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, November 24

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

November 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room.

November 28: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

November 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Caistor: 10.15am Prayer and Praise; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am Service.

Market Rasen: 10.45am John Ramm.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Heather Wilson; 6pm Jayne Lloyd.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Mike Childs.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Timothy Smith.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. 6.30pm Special evening meeting with Betel ‘Restoring Broken Lives’ plus supper and a cuppa. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer Newton.

November 27: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.45am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.

November 27: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

November 28: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

November 28: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 3pm Parish Mass at Swinhope.

Kelsey Group

10.30am Morning Prayer at Nettleton.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service at The Rock, Caistor. Details 07503 204443.

Barkwith Group

10am All Age Worship at South Willingham.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 11am Family Service at Owmby.

November 27: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

November 29: 4.30pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Worship for All at Kirton Lindsey.

November 30: 4pm Worship for All at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

November 27: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby

Orthodox Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church. East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth. Details: www.louthorthodox.uk or call 01522 533854.