Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, November 17

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

November 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room.

November 21: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

November 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Louise Carr; 4.30pm Express; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Broughton; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

November 20: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 10.45am Family Worship at Brookenby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Stainton.

November 20: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

November 21: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Kelsey Group

10.30am Communion at Nettleton.

Caistor Group

9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Matins at Cabourne;10.30am Communion at Cuxwold.

November 21: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 3pm Parish Mass at Thorganby.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service of Personal Remembrance at The Rock, Caistor. For details and to remember your loved ones by name contact Kate on 07503 204443.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Owmby.

November 20: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

November 22: 4.30pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey, Methodist-led.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby.

November 20: 9.30am BP Communion at Wragby

Orthodox Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard Orthodox Church. East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth. Details: www.louthorthodox.uk