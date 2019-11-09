Church listing

Services in the Rasen and District area from Sunday, November 10

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 8.30am Communion at Market Rasen; 9.30am Remembrance Service at Market Rasen; 11.30am Communion at Linwood.

November 11 and 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room.

November 14: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

November 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr..

Caistor: 10.15am Remembrance Service at the Parish Church; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm Remembrance Service at the Parish Church.

Market Rasen: 10am the Rev Heather Wilson.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Hart; 6pm Sue Brown.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen New Life

10.40am Remembrance at Town War Memorial; 6.30pm Evening Service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Remembrance Service at Middle Rasen.

November 13: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Remembrance Service at East Barkwith; 10.45am at East Barkwith war Memorial.

Walesby Group.

(Morning services include Act of Remembrance) 9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 9am Communion at Thoresway; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Worship at Walesby; 10.45am Service of Remembrance at Tealby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

November 12: 6.15pm Prayer and Communion at Walesby.

November 13: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

November 14: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

9am Communion with Act of Remembrance at Searby; 10am Communion and Service of Remembrance at Swallow; 10.15am Remembrance Service at Caistor; 3pm Service of Remembrance at Grasby.

November 14: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Kelsey Group

10am Remembrance Service at Nettleton, followed by short service of Remembrance at the Memorial Cottage; 10.45am Group Service of Remembrance at Holton le Moor.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.50am Remembrance Service and Wreath Laying. Starts at the church; 3pm Remembrance Service at Ludford.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Remembrance Service at the Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Info: 07503 204443.