Church listing

Services in the Rasen and District area from Sunday, November 10
8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 8.30am Communion at Market Rasen; 9.30am Remembrance Service at Market Rasen; 11.30am Communion at Linwood.
November 11 and 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
November 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room.
November 14: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.
November 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr..
Caistor: 10.15am Remembrance Service at the Parish Church; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 6pm Remembrance Service at the Parish Church.
Market Rasen: 10am the Rev Heather Wilson.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Hart; 6pm Sue Brown.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.
Market Rasen New Life
10.40am Remembrance at Town War Memorial; 6.30pm Evening Service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Salvation Army
Details: 01673 842859.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am Remembrance Service at Middle Rasen.
November 13: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am Remembrance Service at East Barkwith; 10.45am at East Barkwith war Memorial.
Walesby Group.
(Morning services include Act of Remembrance) 9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 9am Communion at Thoresway; 10.45am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 10.45am Family Worship at Walesby; 10.45am Service of Remembrance at Tealby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.
November 12: 6.15pm Prayer and Communion at Walesby.
November 13: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.
November 14: 10am Communion at Brookenby.
Caistor Group
9am Communion with Act of Remembrance at Searby; 10am Communion and Service of Remembrance at Swallow; 10.15am Remembrance Service at Caistor; 3pm Service of Remembrance at Grasby.
November 14: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Kelsey Group
10am Remembrance Service at Nettleton, followed by short service of Remembrance at the Memorial Cottage; 10.45am Group Service of Remembrance at Holton le Moor.
Binbrook Group
8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.50am Remembrance Service and Wreath Laying. Starts at the church; 3pm Remembrance Service at Ludford.
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am Remembrance Service at the Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Info: 07503 204443.