Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday November 3

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; November 4 and 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in the Church Room..

November 7: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

November 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE-led Service.

Caistor: 4.30pm Express Plus.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Service, the Rev Heather Wilson.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements; 6pm United Memorial Service at the Parish Church, the Rev Heather Wilson.

Nettleton: 2.30pm United Service .

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am First Sunday Service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Shared lunch after service. Info: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen; 6pm Joint Memorial Service - Commemoration of the departed, at Middle Rasen.

November 6: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.45am Communion at Brookenby; 10.45am Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Tealby; 4pm Service of Light at Tealby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

November 6: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

November 7: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor: 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evening Prayer at Swallow; 6pm Patronal Evensong at Grasby.

November 7: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at North Owersby; 2.30pm Joint Evening Worship at Nettleton Chapel; 6pm All Souls Service at North Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 3pm All Souls Service at Binbrook.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at the Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm All Souls Service at Owmby by Spital.