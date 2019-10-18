Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, October 20

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

October 21 and 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 24: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

October 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.15am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am Sue Brown; 4.30pm Express; 6pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church Harvest Celebrations.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Heather Wilson.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Service (Baker); 6pm the Rev Heather Wilson.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Ken Knapton.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Harvest Festival at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

October 23: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 10.45am Family Worship at Brookenby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 4pm Harvest Festival at Kirmond; 6pm Evening Prayer at Croxby.

October 23: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

October 24: 10am Morning Praise at Brookenby.

October 25: 6.30pm Harvest Festival and Supper at Stainton le Vale.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor: 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Matins at Cabourne; 10.30am Communion at Swallow.

October 24: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Owersby; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 10.30am Communion and Harvest Festival at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Evening Prayer at North Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 6pm Parish Mass at Thorganby.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at the Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Orthodox Church

At St Aethelheard Orthodox Church East Chapel, Louth cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk