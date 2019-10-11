Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, October 13

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Harvest Festival Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood; 4.15pm Messy Church at Market Rasen; 7pm Harvest Festival at Legsby.

October 14 and 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church, Church Rooms.

October 17: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

October 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Caistor: 10.15am Mike Childs; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm United Service at the parish church, the Rev Heather Wilson.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion the Rev Heather Wilson; 6pm John K Ramm.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Jane Lloyd.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. Joint service with Springs. Guest speaker Peter Atkins. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Communion and Baptism at Middle Rasen.

October 16: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 9am Communion at Thoresway; 10.45am Family Worship at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

October 16: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby; 6.15pm Harvest Festival and supper at Thoresway (TBC).

October 17: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

October 18: 6pm Harvest Festival at North Willingham. (TBC)

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor: 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Cuxwold; 6pm Evensong at Caistor; 6pm Harvest Festival at Searby .

October 17: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

October 15: 7pm United Harvest Service at Hainton Catholic Church.

Kelsey Group

9am Communion at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Communion; 6pm Harvest Festival at South Kelsey, followed by supper.

October 18: 7pm Service of Healing at Holton le Moor.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass Harvest Festival at Binbrook.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am Service at Market Rasen New Life. Details: 07503 204443.