Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, October 6

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion at Market Rasen.

October 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church, Church Rooms.

October 10: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

October 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm Mass at Osgodby.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship, Harvest Festival, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Service, Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Harvest Festival, Bill Smith; 6pm Songs of Praise, the Rev Heather Wilson.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Sue Wilkins; 6pm Karen Elvidge.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Heather Wilson.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Heather Wilson.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am First Sunday Service at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Shared lunch after service. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

October 9: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.45am Communion at Brookenby; 10.45am Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

October 8: 6.15pm Prayer & Communion at Walesby.

October 9: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby; 6.15pm Harvest Festival at Croxby.

October 10: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor: 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 11.30am Harvest Service and lunch at Grasby; 4pm Harvest Festival at Rothwell; 6pm Evening Prayer at Swallow

October 10: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Woldmoor-Kelsey Group

9am Communion at North Kelsey; 10.30am Communion and Harvest Festival at North Owersby; 6pm Harvest Festival at Nettleton.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 4.30pm Harvest Festival at Kelstern.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation.

Orthodox Church

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk