Church listing

Services in the Market Rasen and Caistor area from Sunday, September 22
10am Communion with Children’s at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Harvest Festival at Lissington.
September 23 and 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
September 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church, Church Rooms.
September 26: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
September 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Sara Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am Communion, the Rev Heather Wilson.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Elizabeth Taylor.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton; 6pm Communion, the Rev Heather Wilson.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Sue Brown.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Communion and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Harvest Service at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen; 3pm Harvest Service at Newton.
September 25: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.
September 27: 7pm Harvest Service at West Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am All Age Worship at Hainton.
Woldmoor-Kelsey Group
9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 3pm Evening Prayer at Usselby; 6pm Harvest Festival at Thornton le Moor.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.45am Family Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 10.45am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby; 6pm Harvest Festival at Normanby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.
September 24: 6.15pm Taize with Communion at Claxby.
September 25: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.
September 26: 10am Communion at Brookenby.
Binbrook Group
8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 6pm Harvest Festival at Swinhope.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor: 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.
September 26: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.
Orthodox Church
www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk