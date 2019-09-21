Church listing

Services in the Market Rasen and Caistor area from Sunday, September 22

10am Communion with Children’s at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Harvest Festival at Lissington.

September 23 and 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

September 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church, Church Rooms.

September 26: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

September 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Sara Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am Communion, the Rev Heather Wilson.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Elizabeth Taylor.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton; 6pm Communion, the Rev Heather Wilson.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Sue Brown.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Harvest Service at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen; 3pm Harvest Service at Newton.

September 25: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

September 27: 7pm Harvest Service at West Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am All Age Worship at Hainton.

Woldmoor-Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 3pm Evening Prayer at Usselby; 6pm Harvest Festival at Thornton le Moor.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.45am Family Communion at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 10.45am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby; 6pm Harvest Festival at Normanby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.

September 24: 6.15pm Taize with Communion at Claxby.

September 25: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

September 26: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 6pm Harvest Festival at Swinhope.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor: 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evensong at Caistor.

September 26: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

Orthodox Church

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk