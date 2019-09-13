Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, September 15

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion at Market Rasen.

September 16-18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

September 18: 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church, Church Rooms.

September 19: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

September 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 10.45am Family Worship at Brookenby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 6pm Harvest Songs of Praise at Tealby; 6pm BCP Communion at Stainton.

September 18: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.

September 19: 10am Communion at Brookenby.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

10.45am C of E service at Brookenby.

10.15am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express; 6pm Timothy Smith.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion the Rev Heather Wilson.

Middle Rasen: Harvest Festival - 10.45am Ray Wylie; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Dennis Lockwood.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Harvest Festival - Richard Alderson.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am All Age Worship at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

September 18: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Woldmoor-Kelsey Group

9am Communion at Thornton le Moor; 10.30am Communion at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 10.30am Morning Worship at Nettleton; 6pm Evening Worship at North Kelsey.

September 19: 10am Primary School Harvest Festival at North Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

11am Harvest Festival at Ludford; 6pm Harvest Festival at Thorganby.

Caistor Group

8am Communion at Caistor: 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Swallow; 4pm Evening Prayer at Rothwell.

September 19: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Cabourne

10.30am Harvest.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Orthodox Church

www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk