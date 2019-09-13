Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, September 15
Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion at Market Rasen.
September 16-18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
September 18: 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church, Church Rooms.
September 19: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
September 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 10.45am Family Worship at Brookenby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 6pm Harvest Songs of Praise at Tealby; 6pm BCP Communion at Stainton.
September 18: 10am BCP Communion at Tealby.
September 19: 10am Communion at Brookenby.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
10.45am C of E service at Brookenby.
10.15am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin; 4.30pm Express; 6pm Timothy Smith.
Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion the Rev Heather Wilson.
Middle Rasen: Harvest Festival - 10.45am Ray Wylie; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Dennis Lockwood.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Harvest Festival - Richard Alderson.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching at New Life Church Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome, including children at Centre Point. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am All Age Worship at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.
September 18: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at East Barkwith.
Woldmoor-Kelsey Group
9am Communion at Thornton le Moor; 10.30am Communion at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 10.30am Morning Worship at Nettleton; 6pm Evening Worship at North Kelsey.
September 19: 10am Primary School Harvest Festival at North Kelsey.
Binbrook Group
11am Harvest Festival at Ludford; 6pm Harvest Festival at Thorganby.
Caistor Group
8am Communion at Caistor: 9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Swallow; 4pm Evening Prayer at Rothwell.
September 19: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
Cabourne
10.30am Harvest.
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.
Orthodox Church
www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk