Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 25
10am Communion with children’s church at Market Rasen; noon baptism at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.
August 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
August 22: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
August 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.
Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.45am Timothy Smith.
Caistor: 10.45am Rev Michael Sheard.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am John K Ramm.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Richard Alderson.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.
Market Rasen New Life
Morning Celebration at the One Event on Lincolnshire Showground. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
Salvation Army
9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.
August 28: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am All Age Worship at Hainton.
Woldmoor-Kelsey Group
9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Nettleton; 3pm Prayers at Usselby.
Walesby Group.
9am Communion at Stainton; 10.45am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.
August 26: 4pm Summer Songs of Praise at Walesby Old Church.
Binbrook Group
8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 6pm Parish Mass at Swinhope.
Caistor Group
9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evening Prayer at Caistor.
August 29: 7pm Communion at Caistor.
www.caistorparishchurch.co.uk
Springs Church, Caistor
10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 11am Family Service at Owmby.
Waddingham group
9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton
Lindsey.