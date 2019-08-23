Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 25

10am Communion with children’s church at Market Rasen; noon baptism at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

August 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

August 22: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

August 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am Timothy Smith.

Caistor: 10.45am Rev Michael Sheard.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am John K Ramm.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Richard Alderson.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen New Life

Morning Celebration at the One Event on Lincolnshire Showground. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton.

August 28: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am All Age Worship at Hainton.

Woldmoor-Kelsey Group

9am Communion at South Kelsey; 10.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Nettleton; 3pm Prayers at Usselby.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Stainton; 10.45am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.

August 26: 4pm Summer Songs of Praise at Walesby Old Church.

Binbrook Group

8.45am Parish Mass at Wold Newton; 10.30am Parish Mass at Binbrook; 6pm Parish Mass at Swinhope.

Caistor Group

9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 6pm Evening Prayer at Caistor.

August 29: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

www.caistorparishchurch.co.uk

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 11am Family Service at Owmby.

Waddingham group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton

Lindsey.