Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 18

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with children’s church at Market Rasen.

August 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

August 22: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

August 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.

Weekly: Monday noon Mass at Holy Rood; Tuesday - Thursday 10am Mass at Holy Rood; Friday 6pm Mass at Caistor; Saturday 5pm Vigil Mass at Hainton.

Details: 01673 842323 or visit www.holyroodcatholicchurch.org.uk

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.45am CofE Service.

Caistor: 10.45am at North Kelsey; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Ken Knapton.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Timothy Smith; 6pm Richard Alderson.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.

North Kelsey: 10.15am Karen Elvidge.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am All Age Service at New Life Centre, Serpentine Street. Coffee from 10am. All welcome. Info: 01673 849941 www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

Salvation Army

9.45am Prayer meeting; 10.30am Morning Worship at Market Rasen centre, John Street. Refreshments afterwards. Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

August 21: 10am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Baptism, with All Age Service at East Barkwith.

Woldmoor-Kelsey Group

9am Communion at Thornton-le-Moor; 10.30am Communion at Kirkby-cum-Osgodby; 10.30am Communion at Nettleton; 6pm Evening Worship at North Kelsey.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Normanby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Brookenby; 10.45am Morning Praise at Walesby; 10.45am Communion at Tealby; 6pm Communion at Croxby.

Binbrook Group

11am Parish Mass at Ludford; 6pm Parish Mass at Thorganby.

Caistor Group

9am Communion at Grasby; 10.15am Parish Eucharist at Caistor; 10.30am Communion at Swallow; 4pm Evening Prayer at Rothwell.

August 22: 7pm Communion at Caistor.

Cabourne

10.30am Mattins.

Springs Church, Caistor

10.30am at The Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road. Details: 07503 204443.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering; 6pm Songs of Praise at Snelland.

Orthodox Church

The Service of Divine Liturgy is normally celebrated every Sunday at 10.30am at St Athelheard, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk